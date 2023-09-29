Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,648 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $147.22 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

