Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

PLD opened at $112.17 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

