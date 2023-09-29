Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in September

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWLAF remained flat at $1.37 during midday trading on Friday. 9,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DWLAF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

