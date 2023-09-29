DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in DraftKings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.