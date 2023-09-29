Eastern Bank Makes New $217,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $664.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

