Eastern Bank Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,692 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.10 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.