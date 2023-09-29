Eastern Bank Sells 400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eastern Bank cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

