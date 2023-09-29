Eastern Bank Sells 783 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

