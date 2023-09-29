Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $238.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.14.

ETN stock opened at $215.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton has a 12-month low of $131.21 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average of $192.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

