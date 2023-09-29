EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. EchoStar has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 107,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

