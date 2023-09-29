Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $544.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $516.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

