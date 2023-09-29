Energi (NRG) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $78,150.32 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00034241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,981,056 coins and its circulating supply is 68,981,315 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

