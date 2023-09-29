Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $165,720.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

