Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.04) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,765.86 ($21.56).
View Our Latest Report on Entain
Entain Stock Down 1.6 %
Entain Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.
Entain Company Profile
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.