Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.04) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,765.86 ($21.56).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 925 ($11.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 896 ($10.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,141.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

