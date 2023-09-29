Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stake Boosted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. 148,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

See Also

