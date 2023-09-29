Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eramet Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ERMAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. Eramet has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eramet in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

