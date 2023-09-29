Essex Savings Bank Acquires 1,077 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

