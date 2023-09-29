Essex Savings Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

