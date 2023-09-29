Essex Savings Bank Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

