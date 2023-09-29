Essex Savings Bank Has $271,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.