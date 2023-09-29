Essex Savings Bank Has $289,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

TXN opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

