Essex Savings Bank Has $334,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

