Essex Savings Bank Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 125,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

