Essex Savings Bank Makes New $234,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 304,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

