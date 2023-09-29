Essex Savings Bank Purchases 254 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after buying an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.