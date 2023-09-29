Essex Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of -209.81 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

