Essex Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 900 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.12. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

