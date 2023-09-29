Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $265.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

