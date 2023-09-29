Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 9,932 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

