Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,588 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Terex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.