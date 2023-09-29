Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

General Electric stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

