Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.