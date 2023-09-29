Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 847 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

