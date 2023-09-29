Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 409 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Ball Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

