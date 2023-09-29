Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 935 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SCHM stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
