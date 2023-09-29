Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

