Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $139.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $87.13 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $478.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

