FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 156 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,273.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $11.35 on Friday, hitting $564.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

