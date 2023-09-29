FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $93.17. 429,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,595. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

