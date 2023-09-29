FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.32. The company had a trading volume of 214,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,005. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

