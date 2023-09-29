FCF Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.8% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LLY traded down $4.47 on Friday, hitting $539.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,552. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.66. The firm has a market cap of $512.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

