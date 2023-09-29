Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

