FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

