FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.97 and a 200 day moving average of $393.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

