First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.00. The stock had a trading volume of 283,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,507. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.85 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.54 and its 200 day moving average is $453.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.