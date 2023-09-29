First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.19 and last traded at $60.44. 77,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 85,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $617.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 906,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,235,000 after buying an additional 366,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,726,000 after acquiring an additional 208,763 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 144.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $4,596,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,316,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

