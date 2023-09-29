Flare (FLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.71 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $266.10 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 24,182,184,590 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 24,659,238,505.682503 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01092631 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,589,602.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

