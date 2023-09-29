Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 57.2% in September

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the August 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance
ASET stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $32.10.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
