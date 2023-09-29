Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 57.2% in September

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the August 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

ASET stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.