FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Short Interest Up 633.9% in September

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,100 shares, an increase of 633.9% from the August 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FLJ Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLJ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. FLJ Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLJ Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FLJ Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

