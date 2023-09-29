Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLS opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.